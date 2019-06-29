Sunderland and Oxford United target Chris Cadden available for cut-price fee
Sunderland could land Motherwell winger Chris Cadden for a reduced fee - according to reports.
The Scottish Daily Express claim that the Black Cats are keen on a deal for the two-time Scotland international, whose current contract at Fir Park is set to expire this summer.
League One rivals Oxford United are also believed to be keen on the 22-year-old after he failed to come to an agreement over new terms with the Scottish side.
And while compensation would still have to be paid to the Well, it is understood that the fee due may be far less than expected.
Reports north of the border suggest that, due to FIFA rules dictating transfers between nations, the fee may slip under £200,000 - handing either side the chance to land a bargain deal.
Oxford have been heavily linked with Cadden throughout the summer - having already landed his teammate and former Sunderland youngster Alex Gorrin.
But with no deal having been sealed yet, there could be hope for the Wearsiders if their interest is concrete.
Meanwhile, the Black Cats have also been linked with a move for Manchester United striker James Wilson.
The forward spent last season on loan with Aberdeen having previously been the subject of rumoured interest from Jack Ross.
But with his contract at Old Trafford set to expire this summer, the Daily Record claim that Sunderland have the striker on their radar again - but will face competition from Preston North End and Aberdeen.