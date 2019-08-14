Sunderland boss Jack Ross reveals transfer blow in hunt for new left-back
Jack Ross has revealed Sunderland missed out on FOUR left-back targets on deadline day.
The targets all moved to Championship clubs.
Ross had hoped the additional three weeks for League One sides to sign players would allow him to swoop for players not able to land moves to clubs in the top tiers.
Sunderland have until September 2. Ross is looking for cover for Denver Hume after Bryan Oviedo and Reece James departed.
On the hunt, Ross said: “We’re still trying to get the right one in.
“We suffered a little bit, the Championship and Premier League window shut last week, we had four we believed we had a chance of getting and they all moved to Championship club.
“We knew it was unlikely but could happen and it did happen. It’s not back to the drawing board, we’re been working hard at it and it’s an area of the pitch where we know we need more options.”