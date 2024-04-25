Sunderland coach confirms contract talks, Amad opportunity admission

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Stoke City and Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis believes there is no reason why one current Sunderland star could not prosper in the Premier League.

The 66-year-old has been out of work since he left Sheffield Wednesday in December 2020 but has maintained a watching brief on the top two tiers of the English game. Pulis is a keen admirer of Black Cats star Jack Clarke after watching the talented winger during his time at Leeds United and with Sunderland - and the veteran boss has discussed what could lie ahead as the former Tottenham Hotspur man continues to be linked with a mvoe away from Wearside.

He said: “I watched him at Leeds United and I think he's now more mature and is a lot stronger. He'll have a very good future but I don't know if Sunderland will want to sell him to a Premier League team this summer. I don't see why he can't play in the Premier League as he's a promising and exciting player.”

Black Cats coach confirms contract talks

Sunderland Under-21s coach Graeme Murty has revealed a number of Black Cats prospects are already aware of key decisions over their future at the Academy of Light.

The likes of Michael Spellman, Connor Pye and Joe Ryder have all spent time on loan at clubs within the North East non-league scene over the last 18 months - but they are amongst a number of players that are currently in the final months of their existing deals.

When asked about contract talks and where the club stands, Murty told the Echo: “Most decisions have been made and been conveyed to the players.”

Former loan star could get big Premier League chance

Amad Diallo could well have been wearing the red and white of Sunderland over the next ten days had the January transfer window played out differently.

But instead, the former Black Cats loan star looks set to get a big opportunity to impress with Premier League giants Manchester United before the end of the season. Diallo scored 14 goals and provided four assists in 42 appearances for Sunderland last season and there was speculation suggesting he could return to Wearside for the second half of the current campaign.

However, he has remained at Old Trafford and has made six appearances for the Red Devils in recent months. As his side prepare for Wednesday night’s home clash with Sheffield United, Erik ten Hag has admitted Diallo has deserved another opportunity to impress.

Ten Hag said: “Amad deserves it, but don’t forget he had a long period in the season injured, so we rebuilt him and now he has had some opportunities and a real contribution. He played in a position that is not his best position.”