Dan Ballard says there’s already excitement about Sunderland’s FA Cup tie against Newcastle - with people making early requests for tickets.

The Black Cats will face Eddie Howe’s side on Saturday, January 6 in the first Wear-Tyne derby for almost eight years. Sunderland have six Championship matches before the third-round contest, while the club are searching for a new head coach after sacking Tony Mowbray last week.

When asked about the Newcastle fixture following Sunderland’s 2-1 win over West Brom, Ballard replied: “You can already feel the buzz around the city. People I know and even people I don’t know have been asking me for tickets so I think everyone’s families will be travelling up here. It is going to be a great occasion which I am looking forward to.

“It is a big one. The fans have waited a long time, both sets, to play each other so yeah, there will be excitement building up to that and it’s not too far away.” When asked about what fans have been saying to him, Ballard added: “It’s already been mentioned upstairs. I am sure it is going to be a great occasion.”

Ballard admitted he was surprised when Sunderland parted company with Mowbray last week, wishing the head coach well in the future. Interim boss Mike Dodds is set to take charge of Tuesday’s league game against Leeds, while several names have been linked with the vacancy.

When asked if Sunderland’s next head coach appointment has been discussed in the dressing room, Ballard replied: “It’s not really been mentioned to be honest. Doddsy has stepped up and there has been a lot of information so we haven’t really had time as players to discuss it. It is up to those above whoever they appoint. It is out of our control, we will just deal with what comes.”

