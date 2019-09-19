Sunderland flop Jack Rodwell heads to America as he bids to find a new club
Former Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell could be set for a surprising switch to America – having struggled to find a new club.
The midfielder left the Stadium of Light last summer after an agreed was reached to prematurely end his high-salary deal.
But after spending time at Blackburn Rovers last term, Rodwell has since opted to move to pastures new – but has been unable to find a new club.
Reports linked the 28-year-old with a move to Italy and latterly Greece, but it may now be the MLS that offers the former Manchester City and Everton man a fresh chance.
According to the Boston Globe, Rodwell is currently on trial with New England Revolution.
The midfielder is joined by former Manchester United full-back Alexander Buttner, as the pair bid to earn deals with the American franchise.
However, the duo would be unable to join the Revolution until 2020 given that the current MLS registration window is closed.
Rodwell reportedly explored the chance to move to the MLS last summer, but instead opted to try and forge a career in England with Blackburn.
But the chance to now make the move to New England – who also have former England youth international Michael Mancienne in their roster – could prove appealing.
The former Black Cats is currently only training with the side though, as reports suggest both parties are weighing-up their options ahead of any potential permanent move.