Sunderland flop Mika is on the move again

Former Sunderland flop Mika has joined Portuguese second division outfit Academica.

By Richard Mennear
Thursday, 05 September, 2019, 11:45
Mika in goal for Sunderland.

It comes after he left Belenenses by mutual consent.

Mika was a flop at Sunderland, he didn’t make a single first team appearance in his 18-months at the club having been signed by former manager David Moyes.

Mika did, however, face Sunderland in a friendly this summer playing for Belenenses, the club he has just left for pastures new.

Mika’s time on Wearside is not remembered fondly by Sunderland supporters.