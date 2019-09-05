Sunderland flop Mika is on the move again
Former Sunderland flop Mika has joined Portuguese second division outfit Academica.
Thursday, 05 September, 2019, 11:45
It comes after he left Belenenses by mutual consent.
Mika was a flop at Sunderland, he didn’t make a single first team appearance in his 18-months at the club having been signed by former manager David Moyes.
Mika did, however, face Sunderland in a friendly this summer playing for Belenenses, the club he has just left for pastures new.
Mika’s time on Wearside is not remembered fondly by Sunderland supporters.