'Sunderland is a great club': David Moyes reveals his surprising Jack Ross verdict

Ex-Sunderland boss David Moyes

The former Manchester United and Everton manager, speaking to BBC Scotland, defended Ross’ record on Wearside – and was appreciative of the tricky circumstances he had to work in.

And he feels not having the chance to ‘build a good team’ could have cost his countryman, but has backed Ross to land another top job after being linked with Hearts and Hibernian in recent days.

"Sunderland is a great club with great support," said Moyes.

"But unfortunately, it has been a difficult case for lots of managers, myself included. I would put Jack [Ross] in that category as well. It has been a difficult job.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"But I wouldn't put that against him [in getting other top gigs] because he has done so well up here [in Scotland]. He would have learnt [at Sunderland], he would have seen a different side to things.

"They probably did have a big budget for the standard down there but that doesn't always mean you win.

“I think sometimes having good momentum, having the chance to build a good team, having a steady, reliable group of players who you know.

“And I'm seeing it more in football - I hope Jack gets another opportunity."