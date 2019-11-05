'Sunderland is a great club': David Moyes reveals his surprising Jack Ross verdict
David Moyes has backed Jack Ross to bounce back from his Sunderland sacking – claiming he had a ‘difficult’ job at the Stadium of Light.
The former Manchester United and Everton manager, speaking to BBC Scotland, defended Ross’ record on Wearside – and was appreciative of the tricky circumstances he had to work in.
And he feels not having the chance to ‘build a good team’ could have cost his countryman, but has backed Ross to land another top job after being linked with Hearts and Hibernian in recent days.
"Sunderland is a great club with great support," said Moyes.
"But unfortunately, it has been a difficult case for lots of managers, myself included. I would put Jack [Ross] in that category as well. It has been a difficult job.
"But I wouldn't put that against him [in getting other top gigs] because he has done so well up here [in Scotland]. He would have learnt [at Sunderland], he would have seen a different side to things.
"They probably did have a big budget for the standard down there but that doesn't always mean you win.
“I think sometimes having good momentum, having the chance to build a good team, having a steady, reliable group of players who you know.
“And I'm seeing it more in football - I hope Jack gets another opportunity."
Moyes himself was linked with both Hearts and Hibernian, but has ruled-out a move to either club.