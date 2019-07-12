Sunderland hand youngster new contract after promising performances
Elliot Embleton has committed his future to Sunderland and will sign a new contract early next week.
Ross revealed after the game that the England youth international has agreed terms on a fresh deal and it will be signed early next week, if not before.
Ross said: “Elliot will sign his contract early next week, that has all been agreed and drawn up.
“If we don’t get it done tomorrow then the start of next week.
“I was really keen for him to stay at the club and I am glad he has committed.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“He should be giving himself an opportunity to be a player at Sunderland and you saw tonight he is a talented footballer.
“I see him now as a first team squad member. It is about players taking their opportunity.
“He has been good in pre-season.
“It is about kicking on from there.”