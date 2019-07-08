Sunderland handed boost in striker chase
With the League One season now only a matter of weeks away, Sunderland their rivals continue to be linked with a host of players.
And the transfer rumour mill shows no sign of letting-up, with a host of transfer talk from around the third tier.
Here’s the rumours doing the rounds today:Sunderland target John Marquis is ‘expected’ to leave Doncaster Rovers this summer. The forward has drawn admiring glances from the Black Cats and clubs in the Championship (Doncaster Free Press)
Winger Alex Gilliead is set to leave Shrewsbury Town to join League Two side Scunthorpe United (Grimsby Live)
Oxford United manager Karl Robinson has confirmed his side have tabled offers for two strikers - but that both have other options (Oxford Mail)
Danny Cowley has revealed that no more signings are imminent for newly-promoted Lincoln City after they sealed a deal for the in-demand Jorge Grant (BBC Humberside)
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Forward Jamal Lowe continues to draw interest from the Championship, but Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett believes his head has not been turned (Portsmouth News)
Ipswich Town could be set for a pre-season windfall - with the Tractor Boys in line to pocket around £1.8million as part of the deal which will see former full-back Tyrone Mings join Premier League side Aston Villa (Guardian)
DONE DEALSRangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter has joined Fleetwood Town on a season-long loan deal.
Goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara has swapped Manchester United for Burton Albion after agreeing to a loan switch to the Pirelli Stadium.