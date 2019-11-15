Sunderland midfielder extends loan deal
Sunderland midfielder Jake Hackett has extended his stay at Whitby Town.
Friday, 15th November 2019, 1:50 pm
Hackett, who made his first-team debut against Morecambe last season, joined the BetVictor Northern Premier side on a one-month loan deal in October.
And having impressed at the Turnbull Ground, Hackett has now seen his stay extended until January 4.
The Black Cats remain keen to send out some of their better prospects on loan, with Jack Diamond and Jordan Hunter also enjoying similar spells.