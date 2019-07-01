Sunderland owner Stewart Donald shares exciting transfer update
Stewart Donald says Sunderland are close to announcing their first summer signing – with three potential deals in the pipeline.
Jack Ross is yet to delve into the transfer market, with the club looking to add ‘six to eight’ signings to their existing squad in an attempt to secure promotion back to the Championship.
But Donald has hinted that a breakthrough may not be too far away.
During a talk-in with the Boldon Branch of the Sunderland AFC Supporters’ Club, the Black Cats’ owner said he ‘imagines’ that a deal will be announced today (Monday, July 1).
Speaking to fans, he said: “We have somebody.
“We have three players possibly and I would imagine by Monday the first signing will be announced.
“We want 6-8 players and they have to be better than what we have now.”