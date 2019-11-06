Sunderland plot January swoop for Celtic and Rangers-linked international defender

Azerbaijan international defender Bahlul Mustafazada has been linked with a move to Sunderland.

By Richard Mennear
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 8:19 am
The Academy of Light

The 22-year-old is a centre back and plays for Sabah in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Rangers and Celtic have also been linked.

When asked about Sunderland’s interest, he told Azerbaijan press: “Now it’s hard for me to say anything about this. My goal is to play abroad. I’ll do what is best for my career.”

He added: “I’ll only think about something else if I get a concrete proposal.”