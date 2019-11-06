Sunderland plot January swoop for Celtic and Rangers-linked international defender
Azerbaijan international defender Bahlul Mustafazada has been linked with a move to Sunderland.
The 22-year-old is a centre back and plays for Sabah in the Azerbaijan Premier League.
Rangers and Celtic have also been linked.
When asked about Sunderland’s interest, he told Azerbaijan press: “Now it’s hard for me to say anything about this. My goal is to play abroad. I’ll do what is best for my career.”
He added: “I’ll only think about something else if I get a concrete proposal.”