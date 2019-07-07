Sunderland set to offer ace new contract amid Championship interest plus MLS clubs keen on winger
Sunderland are determined to keep key duo Aiden McGeady and Jon McLaughlin for this season’s promotion push - amid reports of MLS interest in the winger.
McGeady, as revealed by the Echo last week, is understood to be keen to extend his Sunderland deal, which expires next summer, by a further year.
It would be a major boost if a deal were to be struck, McGeady Sunderland’s player of the season last term as the Black Cats missed out on promotion.
But Sunderland could face a fight to retain his services with reports claiming McGeady is on the hit list of MLS clubs.
The Sun report word has gone out that the winger would be open to playing in America at some stage and with McGeady being 33 that may be sooner rather than later.
However it is our understanding McGeady is keen to remain on Wearside in the short term at least, with Sunderland pushing for promotion at the second attempt under Jack Ross.
McGeady endured a frustrating end to last season, a fractured bone in his foot keeping him sidelined for the run-in, McGeady making his comeback in the League One play-off final defeat to Charlton Athletic.
McGeady scored 14 goals in 40 games.
Another player Sunderland are determined to keep hold of is Jon McLaughlin, despite strong interest from Championship side Millwall. Middlesbrough also linked.
Sunderland last week added former Coventry City stopper Lee Burge to provide competition to the Scotland international.
Boosting the goalkeeping department was a priority following the release of Robbin Ruiter and Max Stryjek.
In a bid to ensure McLaughlin stays, the Black Cats are reported to be planning on handing him a new three-year deal on better terms.
The Sun claim Sunderland will offer the keeper a pay rise in a bid to keep him on Wearside.
Stewart Donald has already made it clear that Sunderland do not want to sell McLaughlin.
Burge will provide competition, the 26-year-old having signed a two-year deal.
Burge said: “He had a great season and I'm looking forward to working with him, learning from, asking him loads of questions.”