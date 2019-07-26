Sunderland target John Marquis set for contract talks with Doncaster Rovers
Sunderland and their League One rivals continue to hunt for new faces - with the 2019/20 campaign just over a week away.
And while the Black Cats have been busy in recent weeks, the rumour mill has shown signs of slowing down.
Here’s the latest transfer talk from the third tier:
Doncaster Rovers have confirmed that they haven’t had any contact over John Marquis in almost a month. Marquis, who was a target for Sunderland, was the subject of two bids earlier this summer but CEO Gavin Baldwin admits it has been ‘three or four weeks’ since any contact over the striker. Indeed, he also hinted that contract talks could start with the striker soon (Doncaster Free Press)
Marc Bola looks set to swap Blackpool for Middlesbrough, with claims he is undergoing a medical at the Riverside Stadium (Football Insider)
Premier League newcomers Norwich City have cooled their interest in Ipswich Town’s Andre Dozzell - after the Tractor Boys slapped a £5million asking price on their star man (East Anglian Daily Times)
Oxford United look set to miss out of the signing of forward Marcus Browne, who is set to seal a move to Middlesbrough (Oxford Mail)
Bright Enobakhare could yet seal a return to Coventry City - after parent club Wolves sanctioned another loan exit for the attacking midfielder (Coventry Live)
Ipswich Town have rejected another offer, believed to be in the region of £450,000, from QPR for winger Alan Judge (West London Sport)