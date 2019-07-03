Sunderland target Lawrence Shankland set for medical at Dundee United
Sunderland target Lawrence Shankland looks set to turn his back on interest from the Black Cats – and join Dundee United.
The former Ayr United striker has been linked with a move to the Stadium of Light since the summer of 2018, and was reportedly offered a deal by the club this summer.
But according to the Scottish Sun, he now looks set to undergo a medical with Scottish Championship side Dundee United ahead of completing a move.
They report that Shankland, who netted 34 times last season, will pen a three-year deal with Robbie Neilson’s side.
He was also linked with Hull City, Swansea, Portsmouth and Nottingham Forest.
Elsewhere, rumoured target James Wilson looks set to sign for Aberdeen after his release from Manchester United.
Sunderland and Preston were linked with the forward, who will now return to the Scottish top flight after spent time on loan with the Dons last season.