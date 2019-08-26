Sunderland target Morgan Fox reveals his future plans as Jack Ross eyes Sheffield Wednesday man
Sunderland are interested in Sheffield Wednesday full-back Morgan Fox – as Jack Ross continues his hunt for a left-back.
The Black Cats are keen to add a left-sided defender to their ranks before the September 2 transfer deadline, and Fox has been identified as a top target.
Championship side Wednesday have already turned down one bid for the 25-year-old – but Sunderland are expected to return with a second offer.
And while it is understood that Fox would be keen to make the move to the Stadium of Light in order to receive more regular first-team opportunities, he has revealed that his immediate plans for the future are concentrated solely on getting into the Owls’ side.
“We have competition all over the pitch and my target is to nail down a spot in the team,” he said, speaking to the Sheffield Star.
"We have recruited well over the summer and everyone is fighting for their place.”
Fox was handed only a second appearance of the season against Preston at the weekend, and is happy to be back playing having insisted that he is at his peak fitness.
“I am happy to be playing again,” he admitted.
“I had a good pre-season. It is probably the fittest I have ever been.
"It is good to be back in the team. Hopefully we can pick up some results now.
"Everyone wants to play. I am pushing now and I want to keep the shirt.”