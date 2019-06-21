Sunderland 'target' seals move as Stewart Donald offers transfer update
With the transfer window in full swing, Sunderland and their League One rivals continue to be linked with a host of players.
And while the Black Cats are yet to seal a deal, they are reportedly keen on a number of potential news faces.
Here’s the latest transfer talk from the third tier:Rumoured Sunderland target Stewart Downing has ‘snubbed’ the contract he was reportedly offered by the Black Cats - with Blackburn Rovers having announced the signing of the former Middlesbrough winger.
Meanwhile, owner Stewart Donald has clarified the contract situation surrounding Reece James and Dylan McGeouch. Replying to supporters on social media, Donald confirmed that the players themselves had exercised the options on the contract, and not the club - with some fans questioning the decision after James departed on Wednesday.
Donald also revealed that he is ‘haggling’ over deals as the Black Cats continue to eye fresh additions.
Blackpool are set to bolster their squad with the signing of former Portsmouth and Tranmere Rovers winger Ben Tollitt.
Ched Evans, who spent last season at Fleetwood, will not be trading Sheffield United for Portsmouth - with the south coast side denying interest in the striker.
And Pompey have been dealt a transfer blow with key target Gary Mackay-Steven now seemingly set for a switch to the MLS.
Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann continues to interest Championship side Hull City - who have approached the club in a bid to speak to McCann and his assistant, former Sunderland coach Cliff Byrne.