Dan Neil says it’s only a matter of time before one of Sunderland’s new strikers scores their first goal for the club.

Nazariy Rusyn, Mason Burstow and Hemir all signed for the Black Cats over the summer but are all goalless since their moves to Wearside. Rusyn, who has started the side’s last two matches against Norwich and Swansea, arrived from Ukrainian club Zorya Luhansk and has found challenges with the language barrier since moving to England.

Sunderland Under-21s player Timo Tuterov, who is also from Ukraine, has helped Rusyn communicate with teammates and coaching staff in recent months, while the 25-year-old has been having regular English lessons as he adapts to life in a new country. Burstow (who joined Sunderland on loan) and Hemir, both 20, have also been trying to step up after playing for the youth teams at Chelsea and Benfica respectively last season.

When asked about Rusyn and the language challenges, Neil told the Echo: “Yeah there is. Timo has been in the changing room translating, but all three strikers have different characteristics. I think Hemir is a big target man who probably needs to get his body in a little bit more and use his physical presence. I think he’s a brilliant player, has got really good feet for a big man. Rusyn is sharp, wants to run in behind. You see for my goal (against Norwich) he makes a really good run to drag the two centre-halves out and leaves space for me.

“Mason has got a little bit of everything, we just need to be a bit patient with him. We need to remember that two of them are very young lads and Naz has come in from a different country and there is a bit of a language barrier. Once one of them scores one I’m sure they’ll start flying in for them.