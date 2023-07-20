News you can trust since 1849
Sunderland transfer bid of over €1million reportedly blocked by French club for teenage striker

Sunderland have reportedly seen multiple transfer bids rejected for teenage striker Eliezer Mayenda.

By Joe Nicholson
Published 20th Jul 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 14:41 BST

Sunderland have reportedly seen an offer blocked for Spanish forward Eliezer Mayenda by his parent club Sochaux.

The Black Cats were credited with interest in the 18-year-old forward last week, with Ligue 2 side Sochaux facing financial difficulties.

Yet according to French newspaper L’Est Republicain, Sunderland have seen two bids turned down for the 18-year-old, with the latest offer said to be ‘just over €1million, including a bonus and 20 per cent resale clause.

The report also says Mayenda was given permission to travel to Sunderland’s training ground last weekend, but has now been told Sochaux ‘will not be selling’ due to the potential sale of the club.

Mayenda made 15 appearances in the French second tier last season, scoring once, and has two years left on his contract at Sochaux.

Sunderland are still looking to sign another striker this summer following the arrival of Hemir, with Ross Stewart set to miss the start of the season as he recovers from an Achilles injury.

