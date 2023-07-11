Sunderland centre-back Danny Batth is a target for Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers this summer - but how likely is a move to Ewood Park?

The 32-year-old defender was voted the Black Cats supporters’ player of the year last season, but only has a year left on his contract at the Stadium of Light.

While praising Batth’s professionalism and performances during the 2022/23 campaign, Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray didn’t rule out a move when asked about recent reports following his side’s pre-season win at Gateshead.

To find out more, we caught up with Blackburn reporter Rich Sharpe from the Lancashire Telegraph to ask about Rovers’ interest in Batth:

How much do Blackburn need another centre-back this summer?

RS: “Based upon last year’s squad, they are one option light following the departure of Daniel Ayala.

“Some Rovers supporters would question whether another is needed so as to not block the pathway of 18-year-old Ash Phillips, who is a standout talent and made his debut just two months after his 17th birthday last season.

“With player of the year Dom Hyam aided by the breakthrough player of the year in Hayden Carter and Scott Wharton, who was the model of consistency in 2022, it could be argued they are well stocked.

“However, director of football Gregg Broughton confirmed that they would look to replace Ayala with someone of the same mould.”

Would someone like Batth fit what Blackburn are looking for?

RS: “Yes. The club have been clear that they will look to replace the experience of Ayala with another central defender of similar profile.”

How genuine is their interest in Batth?

RS: “Genuine enough for me to report it! Given he has a year left on his contract at Sunderland, I think if Rovers were to offer him the security of a two-year deal that might be enough to get it over the line.

“Tony Mowbray seemed open to the fact it could happen given his comments at the weekend. The only slight caveat I would add is I’m not sure he’d be guaranteed any more game time were he to join Rovers than he might get at Sunderland which may come into his thinking.”

Have Blackburn been tracking any other centre-backs?

RS: “Batth is the strongest interest and has been on the radar for a few weeks now. Axel Tuanzebe has been one name mentioned, but Batth seems to be the front-runner for that role.”

How much do you think they’d be willing to pay for Batth?

RS: “They wouldn’t. Free transfers and loans are the focus of the club’s transfer business unless/until they can recoup some funds with the sale of a player, or receive a sell-on clause were David Raya to leave Brentford.