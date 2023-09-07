Danny Batth opens up on Sunderland to Norwich City transfer after frantic deadline day switch
Danny Batth has been discussing his move from Sunderland to Norwich City on a busy transfer deadline day.
The defender’s switch to Carrow Road was confirmed at 1:16am on Saturday morning, after the necessary paperwork was completed before Friday’s 11pm deadline.
“It was a busy day,” Batth told Norwich’s website when discussing the move. “Obviously as soon as I heard of the interest it made sense for me to come and be part of what the club are building here.
“I was in Birmingham on Friday night and then had to travel back to Sunderland. I had a kids party as well thrown in the mix, and then the journey from Sunderland down to Norwich via a few diversions.
“It’s not been too busy but a little but going on yeah.”
Championship clubs Blackburn, Rotherham and Cardiff had also shown interest in Batth, 32, over the summer, yet the centre-back is now looking forward to a new challenge at Norwich.
“I’m just proud to have the opportunity to represent the club,” Batth added when asked about signing for The Canaries. “It’s a club I’ve played against a lot in my time and I know what the club and the players here are in the building to do.
“Obviously it’s an opportunity to be part of that and I’m just looking forward to the progress on the pitch.”
Batth joined Sunderland from Stoke in January, 2022, before helping The Black Cats win promotion from League One.
The centre-back was then voted the supporters’ player of the season last term, with Sunderland finishing in the Championship play-offs places.
“It’s been really positive over the last sort of 18 to 20 months,” replied Batth when asked about his time on Wearside.
“I had a really good spell there, obviously the promotion back into the Championship and the last season was really positive as well.
“Obviously to be voted player of the season by a support base like that it was a really proud moment personally. I can’t thank the fans there enough for taking to me while I was there.”