Sunderland have completed the signing of goalkeeper Nathan Bishop from Manchester United on three-year deal from Manchester United for an undisclosed fee.

The Black Cats had been tracking the 23-year-old stopper for some time and saw an approach knocked back earlier this summer, with United short of goalkeeper options themselves.

Yet a deal has now been agreed, with Bishop set to provide competition for Anthony Patterson on Wearside, following Alex Bass’ loan move to AFC Wimbledon.

“You see the direction that the club is going, playing young players and allowing them to express themselves and push on in a great league,” Bishop told Sunderland’s website.

“I think that is so exciting, so I want to come in and earn the right to play for such a great team and a great club.”

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added: “Nathan’s a player we have been tracking for some time and we’ve stayed patient to complete this transfer.

“He’s ambitious, positive and focused on improving and trying to earn a place in the starting eleven. We want a challenging environment on the grass every day and we believe Nathan can add to what we feel is a really strong group of goalkeepers.

“We thank Man Utd for their collaboration on this – it’s not always easy to align at the right moment, but we are happy Nathan is here prior to the season commencing.”