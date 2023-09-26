Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland defender Niall Huggins admits he did think about potentially leaving on loan this summer but is now determined to take his opportunity on Wearside.

The 22-year-old full-back joined The Black Cats from Leeds two years ago, signing a deal until 2025 at the Stadium of Light, but has suffered several injury setbacks since the move.

“Obviously it was a really tough time,” Huggins told the Echo when asked about his injury problems. “Just weird injuries that aren’t very common. We struggled to find actual answers for why it was happening so it was obviously tough mentally.

“With family by you, friends, teammates sticking by you, it’s tough to be in the building sometimes when you’re not part of the wins so it’s that conflicting feeling. You just have to knuckle down because there is always light at the end of the tunnel.

“After a long time this moment I’m at now I think it’s all come to this moment. Hopefully now I can get a good run of games and show what I can do.”

Following injuries to Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese, Huggins has started Sunderland’s last three Championship games at left-back.

It comes after the defender spent extra time at the Academy of Light over the summer to be ready for the new season.

“I had a chat with the gaffer at the end of last season and I was involved in the two play-off games,” Huggins added.

“The gaffer said to me at the end of the season he wants me in the building next year to challenge to get into the team. Obviously that was nice to hear and gave me that extra burst over the off season.

“I had a couple of weeks off just to reset and I think I was in a week or so before the team came back in. I think it was good for me to just get that first week of running.

“I think when I got back into pre-season with the team I’d already had that first bit of nagging pain in the legs. I think it really helped me coming in early and obviously I trained really hard during the off season to get where I am now and I think it’s paying off.”

Asked if there were talks about potentially leaving on loan to get more game time, Huggins replied: “We didn’t really talk about that. Obviously you always have them thoughts in your mind.

“A few weeks into the season you are kind of thinking in your own head like, could it be the best thing for me? In football you never know what is going to happen, and then Dennis has an unfortunate injury and it gives me an opportunity to step in and show what I can do.”

Huggins’ versatility could also prove valuable for Sunderland this season, with the 22-year-old able to play on either flank.

“Before I came to Sunderland I was actually mainly on the left,” he explained.

“Obviously having that versatility does help, especially as when a full-back is injured I can fill in each role and feel comfortable on both sides.

“I used to play higher up on the left so I’m used to playing higher up anyway when I’m playing full-back.