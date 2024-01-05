Sunderland are preparing to face Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round at the Stadium of Light.

Referee Craig Pawson was involved in a controversial VAR decision during Everton's FA Cup match against Crystal Palace - just two days before he'll officiate Sunderland's huge fixture against Newcastle.

Pawson was the VAR official who recommended that on-field referee Chris Kavanagh visited the pitchside monitor after a tackle from Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, before the player was shown a straight red card in the 79th minute.

Speaking after the game, Palace boss Roy Hodgson told ITV: "I don't know if I can understand these days. I don't know what to make of it. It depends how far you want to go back in the past. Lots of people who've played in the past are saying: 'That's not a red card' but then people who played recently possibly will because of the way the studs were up and is leading with a straight leg. I think it's unfortunate for Calvert-Lewin."

On X, former Premier League referee Keith Hackett posted: "Where is officiating going when two so called top referees decide that Calvert-Lewins challenge was a red card. Ref Kavanagh in a good position rightly did not even blow for a foul. Then VAR Pawson intervenes. Please refs stick to law. This is not a red card."