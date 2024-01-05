Sunderland vs Newcastle referee involved in controversial VAR decision in Crystal Palace vs Everton match
Sunderland are preparing to face Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round at the Stadium of Light.
Referee Craig Pawson was involved in a controversial VAR decision during Everton's FA Cup match against Crystal Palace - just two days before he'll officiate Sunderland's huge fixture against Newcastle.
Pawson was the VAR official who recommended that on-field referee Chris Kavanagh visited the pitchside monitor after a tackle from Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, before the player was shown a straight red card in the 79th minute.
Speaking after the game, Palace boss Roy Hodgson told ITV: "I don't know if I can understand these days. I don't know what to make of it. It depends how far you want to go back in the past. Lots of people who've played in the past are saying: 'That's not a red card' but then people who played recently possibly will because of the way the studs were up and is leading with a straight leg. I think it's unfortunate for Calvert-Lewin."
On X, former Premier League referee Keith Hackett posted: "Where is officiating going when two so called top referees decide that Calvert-Lewins challenge was a red card. Ref Kavanagh in a good position rightly did not even blow for a foul. Then VAR Pawson intervenes. Please refs stick to law. This is not a red card."
VAR won't be in operation when Pawson takes charge of Sunderland's FA Cup match against Newcastle at the Stadium of Light on Saturday (12:45pm kick-off). Pawson will be assisted by Marc Perry and Steven Meredith, with Andrew Madley acting as the fourth official.