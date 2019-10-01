Sunderland winger could be out for TWO MONTHS after fresh injury blow

Elliot Embleton could be sidelined for two months

Embleton suffered a hamstring injury during the 1-0 win over Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup third round last week.

The 20-year-old was visibly upset as he came off the field at half time, having suffered a similar issue towards the end of his hugely successful loan at Grimsby Town this season.

The initial prognosis this time around is that the issue is not as severe, and though the Black Cats are going to seek further advice, Ross is expecting to be without the youngster for a while.

“It’s not as bad as the one he suffered at the end of last season,” Ross said.

“But because it’s the same hamstring, we’re just getting another opinion on it at the moment. There’s nothing definitive yet.

“It still won’t be a 2-3 week one, it’ll be longer.

“It might be six to eight weeks, that’s the initial prognosis at the moment.

“That could change, we’ll get a second opinion.”

The news comes as a blow for the youngster, who has made a big impression since joining the first-team squad in the summer.

He has only had one league start, but has impressed when coming off the bench and has been a key part of the so far successful Carabao Cup campaign.

For Ross, it comes as a blow as it robs him of a player with much-needed versatility in forward areas, particularly as Aiden McGeady recovers from a foot problem.

“First and foremost, it’s a blow for him, I’ve been delighted with him,” Ross said.

“Elliot backs himself to play, he wants to play all the time and I think we’ve integrated him into the squad.

“He’s made appearances off the bench, he’s started games, he’s been good.

“Selfishly for me, I could do with him because there today, positionally we didn’t have a huge amount we could change.

“Elliot can play one or two different roles and that is always an asset.