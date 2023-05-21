Dennis Cirkin admits he’s experienced a difficult season due to injury setbacks but has thanked Sunderland fans for their support.

The 21-year-old missed the Black Cats’ play-off matches against Luton with an ankle issue, while he was also sidelined for a lengthy spell after suffering a concussion against Millwall in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on Sunderland’s play-off heartache and his first season in the Championship, in which he made 28 league appearances and scored five goals, Cirkin posted the following message on Twitter:

“First things first, immensely proud of this team, the fans and this club.

“Through all the challenges we faced this season, we fought right till the end and unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be.

“Absolutely devastated I didn’t get the chance to help the team due to injury. It’s been a difficult season for me with a lot of ups and downs but I also had the chance to watch this team as a fan and enjoy the incredible football we’ve played with some incredible players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All season the support has been class, home and away, so thank you to every one of you.”

Cirkin is about to enter the final year of his contract at Sunderland after joining the club from Tottenham on a three-year deal in 2021.

The defender played a key part in the club’s promotion from League One last year and has made 69 senior appearances for Sunderland during his two years on Wearside.

Sunderland fixtures for the 2023/24 season will be released on Thursday, June 22 at 9am.

Advertisement Hide Ad