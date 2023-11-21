Sunderland winger Jack Clarke has been discussing his spell at Tottenham and what he learnt at the Premier League club.

Clarke, 22, signed for Spurs from Leeds in 2019 for a reported fee of £8.5million, while he was loaned out to Stoke, QPR and Sunderland during his three-year spell with the North London club. The winger then made his move to Wearside permanent in 2022 and has revived his career on Wearside.

When reflecting on his time at Tottenham, where he worked under Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho, Ryan Mason and Antonio Conte, Clarke told football.london via SkyBet: "It was a bit of a strange time. I learnt under a lot of different coaches, there were a lot of players coming in and out, it was a transitional period for the club.

"Just being in the building every single day, with top players like Heung-min Son, Harry Kane, even Gareth Bale for a period of time. They are the players you aspire to be when you’re a kid – just sharing the training pitch with them and how they go about their day-to-day business, you can’t help but be in awe of it, you had to apply yourself, learning from coaches at the top level.

"I wasn’t playing every day, but I had to use that timeframe to improve, and I tried to improve by almost mimicking these top players every single day."

On the managers he worked under, Clarke added: "There were a lot of top managers. They all wanted different things – all managers in this day and age play a different style of football, and you have to be adaptable.

