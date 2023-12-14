Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jenson Seelt says he was disappointed to see Tony Mowbray leave Sunderland and has thanked his former boss for helping him settle on Wearside.

The Dutch defender, 20, joined the Black Cats from PSV in the summer and made his third start for the club during Tuesday's 1-0 win over Leeds - with first-team coach Mike Dodds taking charge of the side for the second successive fixture.

Sunderland's decision to part company with Mowbray surprised many within the squad, with the team just three points outside the play-off places at the time of the decision. "The gaffer was a really, really nice person," Seelt told the Echo when asked about Mowbray.

"He helped me so much with settling into the club and is a really good coach. I was disappointed he was fired but if the people higher up in the club think it’s a good decision then we go with each other in the next direction. I wish him good luck."

Seelt's decision to join Sunderland was influenced by the club's plans to sign and promote younger players, while the Dutchman was aware of the Black Cats' recent history.

"When I was a kid I followed the Premier League so I already knew it was a big club and they played for many years in the Premier League," Seelt added. "I kind of knew they were busy with the project bringing young guys in. Obviously when I heard about the interest I watched the documentary and was getting more information about the club, so I already knew it was a really big club with good fans."

The defender has also worked on his English since moving to Sunderland, with senior players such as Luke O'Nien and Alex Pritchard helping him settle at the club.