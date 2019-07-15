Sunderland's League One rivals bag ex-Premier League star whilst former Black Cat signs for Turkish team - League One round-up
Sunderland’s League One rivals Peterborough United have re-signed ex-Premier League star George Boyd.
The 33-year-old has featured in three previous Posh promotions and has signed a two-year deal after being released by Sheffield Wednesday.
In other news, former Sunderland and Celtic ace Anthony Stokes, 30, is poised to sign for ambitious Turkish First Division club Adana Demirspor.
Meanwhile, Accrington Stanley have signed former Liverpool youngster Joe Maguire after the 23-year-old featured in the club’s pre-season friendly win over Marseille.
Elsewhere, Tranmere Rovers are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Aston Villa forward Rushian Hepburn-Murphy on a loan deal.
Hepbuen-Murphy, 20, graduated through Villa’s academy and Tranmere boss Nicky Mellon is keen to add to his striking options.
Finally, Coventry City boss Mark Robins is delighted with summer signing Jamie Allen after two solid performances in the Sky Blues’ opening pre-season friendlies.
Speaking to the Coventry Telegraph, Robins said: “Jamie is a good player and when players like that become available, or we go and target them, and can get them then it’s more power to the recruitment department because he’s an outstanding player.
“He gives us a real boost in the midfield department and everyone has got to raise their standards and that’s how you improve and how we have got to improve,” Robins concluded.