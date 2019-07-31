Sunderland's promotion rivals set to lose key man
Sunderland and their League One rivals continue to be linked with a host of players - with the new campaign just days away.
The Black Cats have been busy in the window, sealing five new additions, but Jack Ross’ side continue to be linked with a host of names.
Here’s the latest transfer talk from around the third tier:
Sunderland target John Marquis is set to join Portsmouth from Doncaster Rovers. Pompey are set to meet Rovers’ asking price for the striker, which has been revealed to be just shy of £2million Doncaster Free Press)
However, Portsmouth look set to lose star man Jamal Lowe after a fee was agreed with Championship side Wigan Athletic for his services (Portsmouth News)
Goalkeeper Joe Bursik is set to join Accrington Stanley on loan, after impressing during pre-season with Stoke City (The Sun)
Steve Evans has revealed that Gillingham made a bid for a higher-level striker - but are still waiting on an answer from his club (Kent Online)
Preston North End defender Josh Earl is being eyed by both Tranmere Rovers and Bolton Wanderers ahead of a potential loan deal (The Sun)
Bolton are set to revive their interest in Sheffield United striker Ched Evans - having failed with a bid for the then-Fleetwood loanee during the January window (Various)
DONE DEALS
Ipswich Town forward Freddie Sears has signed a new contract at Portman Road, which will see him remain with the Tractor Boys until 2021.
Harry Anderson has also put pen to paper on fresh terms, signing a long-term contract with Lincoln City.