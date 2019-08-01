The key questions facing Jack Ross ahead of Sunderland's clash with Oxford United
Jack Ross will face the press ahead of Sunderland’s season opener this afternoon - but what questions will he be faced with?
The Black Cats are busy preparing for the visit of Oxford United on Saturday, and Ross is expected to provide a number of key updates ahead of the League One opener.
Here, we take a look at THREE of the key questions Jack Ross is set to be faced with this afternoon:
What’s the latest on Aiden McGeady, Chris Maguire and Duncan Watmore?
As always, injury updates are expected to be high on the agenda with the Black Cats handed worries over a trio of key players.
Aiden McGeady only made his return to pre-season action on Monday, during the behind closed doors friendly with Hartlepool United, and it remains to be seen whether he is able to play a part against Oxford.
Chris Maguire was withdrawn with a minor knock during that game, and Ross could well confirm whether the attacking midfielder is available to feature at the Stadium of Light.
There are concerns, too, over Duncan Watmore after he missed the visit of Heerenveen with a minor knock.
A return for all three would certainly boost Ross’ options in the final third.
Where is the George Honeyman deal at?
The Sunderland skipper looks set to join Hull City - with reports suggesting that he will undergo a medical on Humberside today.
But where exactly is the deal at, and what are Ross’ thoughts on the potential outgoing?
The Scot is known to be an admirer of the 24-year-old but, with his current deal set to expire in the summer, he may feel it is a good piece of business for the club.
Will we see any tactical changes?
Ross has stuck with a 3-4-2-1 formation throughout pre-season - but will he opt for a similar shape during pre-season?
Players have mentioned that Sunderland are looking to be flexible in their shape this season, and it isn’t out of the question that the Black Cats could switch things around slightly in their opening fixture.