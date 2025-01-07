Sunderland have produced a positive reaction to their recent defeat at Stoke City by claiming maximum points from home games with promotion rivals Sheffield United and struggling Portsmouth.

There was late heartbreak at the Bet365 Stadium in the final game of 2024 as a late goal from former Black Cats transfer target Tom Cannon helped Stoke inflict a 1-0 defeat on Regis Le Bris’ side. However, there was a perfect reaction as Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor found the net in an impressive 2-1 home win against Sheffield United before the latter grabbed the only goal of a narrow victory against Pompey on Sunday afternoon.

Although still in its infancy, the partnership of Mayenda and Isidor is showing promising signs as the two talented forwards look to fire the Black Cats to promotion into the Premier League.

But how does Sunderland’s attacking prowess compare to their rivals in the race for promotion and across the Championship? We compare the Black Cats xG (expected goals) to see where they rank in the table.

1 . Oxford United Current season xG: 1.03