Tony Mowbray looks set to stay at Sunderland next season despite raising doubts about his future.

The 59-year-old has a year left on his contract and guided the club into the play-offs before a semi-final defeat against Luton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mowbray admitted his future may be uncertain after the second leg at Kenilworth Road, following reports Italian coach Francesco Farioli was being lined up for the job.

“I’ve enjoyed it, but who knows what my future holds," Mowbray said in his post-match press conference.

“Let’s wait and see. Do I want to be here next season? I do, yes. But let’s wait and see how it goes, and what the summer brings.

“I don’t know what will happen next. I’ll just get on with it. I’ve got a contract so I’ll just keep going. I only mention that off the speculation off recent weeks. Let’s wait and see.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was then claimed by TalkSport that Mowbray was ‘fighting for job’, with a list of candidates under consideration to replace him.

Yet it is thought Sunderland will stick with their head coach for next season after exceeding expectations during the 2022/23 campaign.

It’s understood the Black Cats boss is making plans for next season, with the club looking to strengthen in the summer transfer window.

The Black Cats are also closing in on the signing of Birmingham midfielder Jobe Bellingham, 17, who was at the Stadium of Light to watch the first leg of their play-off semi-final against Luton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad