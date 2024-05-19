Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have confirmed several first-team and academy players will leave the club following the end of their contracts - while others are set to return to Wearside following loan spells elsewhere.

We’ve taken a closer look at those who will be coming back to Sunderland this summer, how they’ve fared and what could happen next.

Jewison Bennette (Aris FC)

The plan was always for Bennette to return to Sunderland for pre-season, with two years left on his Black Cats contract - including a club option of an extra year.

Bennette’s spell at Greek side Aris FC was a challenging one, though, with the 19-year-old making just two league appearances before suffering a muscle injury, meaning his loan deal ended early.

With Jack Clarke, Patrick Roberts, Chris Rigg, Abdoullah Ba and Romaine Mundle all seemingly ahead of him, Bennette will face a difficult task to break into Sunderland’s first team and may have to consider his options if opportunities don’t arrive.

Nectarios Triantis (Hibernian)

After making just two Championship appearances for Sunderland in the first half of the season, the Australian has impressed at SPL side Hibernian in recent weeks.

Triantis initially struggled at centre-back during his first few appearances in Scotland but has received praise after moving into a holding midfield role. With Sunderland lacking options in that area, it will be interesting to see how the 21-year-old is used during pre-season.

Eliezer Mayenda (Hibernian)

Mayenda also moved to Hibernian on loan in January but has struggled to make an impact north of the border. The 19-year-old striker has made just two league appearances for Hibs, with both coming from the bench.

The striker showed flashes of his potential at Sunderland last year, yet he remains raw. The Black Cats will have to weigh up whether another loan move would aid the Spaniard’s development.

Alex Bass (AFC Wimbledon)

The 26-year-old goalkeeper was a key player for AFC Wimbledon during the 2023/24 season, making 44 appearances in League Two.

Still, with Anthony Patterson clearly first choice at Sunderland, Bass is at an age where he’ll want to be playing regularly. The stopper may move again this summer, either on loan or permanently.

Joe Anderson (Shrewsbury)

Anderson wasn’t given a chance at the end of the 2022/23 season despite Sunderland’s lack of central defenders. The 23-year-old made 24 League One appearances for Shrewsbury this season, but wasn’t always a regular starter.

Despite having two years left on his Sunderland contract, it seems Anderson’s opportunities on Wearside may be limited. That may lead to another loan move, or permanent departure, this summer.

Jay Matete (Oxford)

Matete’s loan spell at Oxford, where he made six League One appearances, was actually cut short in March following another injury setback. The 23-year-old underwent a minor surgery on his knee and it’s hoped he’ll be able to return for pre-season.

Matete has three years left on his contract at Sunderland and could be an asset in a position where the squad lacks options. Still, the Black Cats will need to recruit in central midfield this summer.

Zak Johnson (Dundalk FC)