Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We assess how new Sunderland signing Alan Browne could fit in after arriving from Preston North End.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Sunderland’s striker struggles have been well documented over the last 12 months, the squad’s shortage of options in central midfield has also brought its challenges.

Ever since Corry Evans suffered an ACL injury in January 2023, the Black Cats haven’t acted to sign a natural replacement in the deep-lying number six position. Dan Neil has often occupied that spot, sometimes rotating with Pierre Ekwah, yet there has been a feeling the former could be better suited further up the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The way Neil has adapted to the anchorman role has been impressive, after initially struggling when Evans, who has now left the club, became unavailable. The 22-year-old has the confidence in possession to receive the ball from his defenders and move it up the field. During the 2023/24 season, only Swansea’s Matt Grimes (346) completed more progressive passes than Neil (313), according to FBref.

Neil’s game has also improved significantly out of possession since he’s moved into a deeper role, while Sunderland are fortunate the midfielder was able to start 42 league games last term, without a natural replacement. You only have to look at how the team lost its structure, albeit with 10 men, when Neil was sent off during a 4-0 defeat against Middlesbrough in October, and how the Black Cats struggled during the final three games of the campaign after the midfielder suffered an ankle injury.

Clearly then Sunderland need an alternative for if Neil becomes unavailable, or has a dip in form. After two friendly matches, which is admittedly a small sample size, Black Cats boss Regis Le Bris appears to favour a 4-3-3 set-up which utilises a number six and two number eights. As things stand, Neil still appears the best option to occupy that number six position in front of the back four, even if he could be better suited playing higher up the pitch.

The arrival of Alan Browne on a free transfer from Preston will provide some much-needed experience in Sunderland’s engine room, with 346 Championship appearances under his belt following his time at Deepdale. The 29-year-old is also a versatile operator who has played in different midfield roles, yet as Preston reporter George Hodgeson told the Echo, Browne “is best crashing the box and running the channels - a big transition threat. Browne is also dangerous in the air. He's tidied his game up over the years for sure and can pass, but sitting deep and dictating play isn't really his main game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As things stand, it appears Browne would be suited to playing as a number eight if Sunderland play with a 4-3-3 system in possession, or in a two as a double pivot, probably alongside Neil, if the side set up in a 4-2-3-1 shape.

Of course Sunderland do have others who can play in the middle of the park. Pierre Ekwah has shown he has the attributes to be an excellent all-round midfielder, his stunning performance against Southampton last season is an obvious reminder of that. Still, the Frenchman also appears more suited to a role where he can take up more advanced positions, with question marks over his positional play out of possession.

Jay Matete started in front of the back four during Sunderland’s pre-season friendly at Gateshead but has struggled with injury setbacks over the last year, meaning it would be a risk to place too much importance on the 23-year-old’s role in the squad. Another move away, either on loan or permanently, may also be an option as the player looks to regain his form and fitness.

So despite Browne’s arrival, Sunderland may still feel they need another player who can operate in a deeper midfield role, whether that’s as back-up for Neil, or to allow the 22-year-old to play further forward. They may also feel Browne can provide cover in the aforementioned position, even if he’s primarily a more advanced operator.