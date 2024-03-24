Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland allowed Nectarios Triantis and Elizer Mayenda to join SPL side Hibernian in January - but how have the pair fared since moving to Scotland?

Triantis has made eight league appearances for Hibs and been selected as a midfielder under head coach Nick Montgomery - who also managed the player at Australian side Central Coast Mariners. Mayenda, on the other hand, has found game time harder to come by at Easter Road. To find out more, we caught up with Hibs reporter John Greechan from our sister title the Edinburgh Evening News to see how the pair have been getting on:

How has Triantis fared since joining Hibernian?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JG: "Triantis was thrown into the centre of a defence that was struggling - and didn't cope with the shock, to be honest. He just looked off the pace after not playing much first-team football. Since being dropped back into the team as a CDM, however, he's been a revelation. He's not just good on the defensive side but comfortable on the ball."

Do you think he'll continue playing in midfield?

JG: "It's noticeable that, even though Nathan Moriah-Welsh was available after suspension, Triantis kept his starting place against Livingston last weekend. There's a lot of competition in central midfield but he's right in the mix."

How is he viewed among Hibs' supporters?

JG: "It's been a slow burn among supporters. They were terrified when Nectar played at centre-back. They are beginning to appreciate him now."

On Mayenda, how has he fared in his few appearances?

JG: "Mayenda played in a Hibs XI in a testimonial against Raith Rovers this week. He did OK but has only made two league appearances."

Why hasn't he been able to break into Hibs' starting XI?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JG: "He was a late acquisition on deadline day, a bit of business done when everyone thought all deals had been done. A free hit.

"He has faced stiff competition both on the wing and at centre forward. Myziane Maolida - a former €10 million player - is now a starter on left wing. Martin Boyle, despite missing a couple of games with concussion, is undoubtedly first choice on right."

Will Mayenda get many opportunities before the end of the season?