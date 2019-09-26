Watch Max Power's incredible strike as Sunderland sink Sheffield United in Carabao Cup
What a hit!
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 06:00 am
Updated
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 06:10 am
Max Power’s long-range effort in the ninth minute of Sunderland’s Carabao Cup tie against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane handed Jack Ross a vital win.
The midfielder hasn’t been a first-team regular so far this campaign but will have done his chances no harm with a stunning match-winning strike.
After dispatching of Burnley and the Blades, The Black Cats cats face Oxford United in the fourth round at the Kassam Stadium.
Can Sunderland turn their fortunes around in League One, though?