'We should be very proud': Supportive messages for the North East's Lionesses after World Cup heartache
North East football fans have voiced their fierce pride at the performances of their England Lionesses – despite Women’s World Cup semi-final heartache.
An incredible six players with roots in the North East started England’s last four tie with the USA as the Americans ran out 2-1 winners in dramatic circumstances.
And while the hopes of silverware have now been dashed, fans on social media have spoken at their pride following a stellar tournament showing.
On Twitter, @NishaJoshi87 said: “Gutted for the #lionesses. A brilliant semi-final though. The USA are quite a way ahead at the moment, don’t think it’ll take too long for England to get there. So proud North East players have been such a big part of the team. Have to ensure the region keeps producing...”
@drryandunn added: “Six of the England starting XI from the North East. LOVE. IT.”
@iansmith2265 commented: “6 players start who have been involved with Sunderland. We should be very proud.”
There was special praise for Steph Houghton, too, who showed nerve as she stepped-up to take a crucial penalty.
@Tuxmeister59 tweeted: “You have made England proud. Your determination, passion and skill are a true demonstration of belief. Steph Houghton - You have let no one down. You all took the best team in the world to the wire so go home, regroup and come back stronger.”
@LiamHamer posted: “Very proud of our #Lionesses Already making history and I think it's only a matter of time until they win the Euros and WC. I would have 100% chosen Houghton to take that penalty. Captain Fantastic”