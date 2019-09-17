Is this when Sunderland AFC's takeover will go through?
It's all gone a bit quiet on the takeover front. Which isn't necessarily a bad thing. Multi-million-pound deals can take time as the US-based consortium continue their due diligence.
By James Copley
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 09:04 am
As it stands, John Phelan, Robert Platek and Glenn Fuhrman are set to become the new majority shareholders with Michael Dell a passive investor – with Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven remaining involved in the day-to-day running of the club.
However, reports today suggest a deal could be done by the end of the week, although timescales have been subject to change since news of the deal broke.
Fresh investment from the group, if the takeover goes ahead, must abide by the EFL's Financial Fair Play, and Salary Cost Management Protocols.
With the financial scandal around Bury FC and Bolton Wanderers this summer, It's likely the EFL will take extra time during it's ratification process and 'fit and proper' test, should the deal get that far.