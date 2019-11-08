Why ex-Sunderland boss Jack Ross is set to snub Hearts amid Hibernian interest
Former Sunderland boss Jack Ross has opened talks with Hibernian over a return to management - according to reports.
Ross, who has been out of work since leaving the Stadium of Light in October, has emerged as the early front-runner for the vacancy at Easter Road.
And the Scottish Sun now claim that the 43-year-old has held early discussions with the club’s hierarchy – including chief executive Leeann Dempster and sporting director Graeme Mathie – over a possible move to the SPFL.
However, Hibs are also believed to be considering former Luton Town boss Nathan Jones after he was dismissed by Stoke City.
Ross, though, remains the favourite for the role and is believed to be keen on a move to Hibernian.
The ex-Sunderland chief was also linked with a move to Hearts, but reports claim he would snub interest from the Jam Tarts as Hibs is his preferred destination.