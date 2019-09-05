Will Grigg's brutally honest assessment of £3m Sunderland price tag
Will Grigg insists his £3million price tag is not the reason he has struggled to hit top form at Sunderland and is adamant it does not affect him.
Sunderland splashed out the bumper fee in January to land the striker from Wigan Athletic following the sale of Josh Maja.
The Northern Ireland international has since struggled to hit the goaltrail and has only managed one so far this season, in the impressive win over Burnley in the Carabao Cup.
The Black Cats striker insists he is not being weighed down by the price tag.
"Not at all,” he said.
“I had the same questions when I went to Wigan for £1million. It's nothing to do with me, it's nothing I'm ever dealing with. It doesn't affect me at all - I'm a footballer and I get over that white line and try and play football.”
And Grigg says he is determined to repay the support of manager Jack Ross and the Sunderland fans.
Grigg had a frustrating start but got a reward for his improving performances with a goal against Burnley.
He had little chance to impress against Peterborough but after that fine cup win, expressed his determination to make his mark.
"It means a lot that the fans are sticking with me,” he said.
“It must have been frustrating for them. I came in with a big price tag and it didn't quite happen for me. To see the support the other day [against AFC Wimbledon] and at Burnley, it's been massive. I just want to let them know I appreciate it."