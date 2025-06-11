The latest transfer updates from the likes of Everton, West Ham United, Leeds United and Crystal Palace.

It has been a case of one in and two out for Sunderland as the first part of the summer transfer window has come to a close.

The Black Cats promotion into the Premier League triggered a clause in a loan agreement for Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fee that has allowed the French star to move to Wearside in a £20m permanent deal. However, there have been two big departures as Wembley hero Tommy Watson completed a £10m switch to Brighton and Hove Albion after the two club agreed a deal in March and Jobe Bellingham followed in the footsteps of older brother Jude by making a big money move to Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham’s move has netted Sunderland an initial £28m but a club record deal could be in the offing if the England Under-21 midfielder is able to trigger a number of add-ons that have been included in the agreement. Should he do so, the deal will surpass the £30m Sunderland received from Everton for current England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during the summer of 2017.

The Black Cats will hope to add to their squad when the second part of the summer transfer window opens next week as they prepare for their big return to the Premier League - but a number of clubs that will be in and around them in the top tier will also aim to be active in the market.

But what is the latest transfer talk from the clubs that have joined Sunderland in next season’s Premier League and those that will hope to avoid a battle against relegation when the new campaign gets underway in August?

Leeds United

Getty Images

Ins: None Outs: Rasmus Kristensen (Eintracht Frankfurt), Joshua Guilavogui (releases)

What has Daniel Farke said about the summer transfer window: Speaking to TransferMarkt, the Whites boss said: "The domestic market is overpriced, that's true. That means we have to be creative and think outside the box. The EFL's foreign player rule requires a clever balance between domestic and international players. In doing so, we have to specifically prioritise which markets are attractive to us.

Burnley

Ins: Bashir Humphreys (Chelsea), Marcus Edwards (Sporting CP), Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth), Zian Flemming (Millwall) Outs: Jonjo Shelvey, Nathan Redmond (both released)

What has Scott Parker said about the summer transfer window: Speaking to the Burnley Express, the Clarets boss said: "Yeah, it’s a big summer. A lot of work will be going on. There's little bits going on now. We'll plan accordingly and work out the best route to go now, which is a big challenge for us next year. But we're excited. Like I said to you, we're excited and enthusiastic about next year and what it brings and we're going to face the challenges, what we face, like we have this year really. So, we're looking forward to it.”

Wolves

Ins: None Outs: Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Rayan Ait-Nouri (Manchester City), Pablo Sarabia, Craig Dawson (both released)

What has Vitor Pereira said about the summer transfer window: He said: “This is a crucial period, in which we are losing players, and important ones, and in which we are analysing solutions, meeting. In this league, without a good squad, it is very complicated. The Premier League punishes those who make mistakes cruelly and we cannot make them. We have a lot of quality here. Many quality players, coaches and not only in football, in all areas. We don’t value them much, but I have travelled the world and I feel that they look at the Portuguese and recognise that they are competent and hard-working.”

West Ham United

Potter needs attacking reinforcements | Getty Images

Ins: Jean-Clair Todibo (Nice) Outs: Zurt Zouma, Danny Ings, Vladmir Coufal, Lukasz Fabianski, Aaron Cresswell (all released)

What has Graham Potter said about the summer transfer window: “I will be really involved (with transfers). It’s a big summer. We have too many players, especially if they’re all senior players. There’s too much money not on the pitch. We have to be smart. We have to make the right decisions and be aligned.”

Everton

Ins: Carlos Alcaraz (Flamengo) Outs: Neal Maupay (Marseille), Abdoulaye Doucoure, Mason Holgate, Joao Virginia, Ashley Young, Asmir Begovic, Billy Crellin (all released)

What has David Moyes said about the summer transfer window: "The new owners have come in and we're trying to find our way with them. They're American and we are just trying to catch up with things. So there is a lot of things we are trying to put in place. I've got a good idea of what the club needs and what the people want. And moving to a new stadium and what it's going to mean for them as well. I suspect us to be well supported in the transfer market. I don't think it will be outrageous but I think we'll be able to do a bit of business."

Crystal Palace

Ins: None Outs: Jeffrey Schlupp, Joel Ward, Luke Plange (all released)

What has Oliver Glasner said about the summer transfer window: “It’s not a public discussion- I’ve already mentioned it several times. We could have done better in the transfer window," he said last term. With four signings on deadline day, it’s not how you wish a transfer window would work.”

Fulham

Marco Silva has done an impressive job as Fulham boss. | Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Ins: None Outs: Carlos Vinicius, Willian (both released)

What has Marco Silva said about the summer transfer window: "Of course I want more. I'm really ambitious. I'm never satisfied but that's just the way I deal with it. I have to say it was a great season for the club. Every time you are improving, you have to look at it as a successful one of progress and this season was a clear improvement and progress from the last one. The way we rebuilt the squad, the way we lost three or four key players and then rebuilt the squad. And in the best moments of the season, when we played at our best level, it was very difficult to play against us. I think we gave the fans some incredible performances, some incredible results too."