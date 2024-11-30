Sunderland’s unbeaten run came to an end at Bramall Lane on Friday night

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris felt Sunderland managed an unusual second half at Bramall Lane well but admits they were ultimately found wanting in the final third.

Both teams played the entirety of the second half with ten men after Chris Mepham and Harry Souttar picked up red cards in the first half. Le Bris responded by opting not to make a substitution but instead handing Dan Neil a hybrid role, with the midfielder dropping into the back four out of possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris was happy with the performance but admits he has to got to find more to get Sunderland firing again.

“We kept a 4-4-1, then when we were in possession, we went to a 3-1-4-1,” Le Bris said.

“It was really a case of trying to keep the same structure we had previously with 11 players. It wasn’t the same control on the ball because probably the references were a little bit different, but I thought we managed that situation okay.

“I think it was a good option because that is our identity and we don’t want to play a different type of football or another style of play. I think we were consistent, even though we had one man less. The players adapted very well, I think, although we have to accept there was a bit of a lack of impact in the final third. We have to be able to finish things off.”

Sunderland will look to end their now six-game winless run next weekend when Stoke City travel to the Stadium of Light.