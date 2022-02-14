Keane was interviewed during the Black Cats’ search for a new head coach, yet terms couldn't be agreed.

Leadbitter, 36, played under Keane during the Irishman’s first spell at Sunderland between 2006 and 2008.

“I loved it,” Leadbitter told Soccer AM when asked about playing under Keane. “Apart from my mum and dad, he was one of the biggest influences on my career, I certainly would say that.

Former Sunderland captain Grant Leadbitter.

“The way you’ve got to go about your business every day, trying to improve each day, the standards. I can remember one time when he first got the job, and I went into his office to ask what can I improve on and stuff like that.

“I remember him saying, ‘Look, I was 33, 34, still playing, and you can always improve,’ and for him to say that, I was thinking, ‘Bloody hell, I’m only 18 years old, 19 years old, you can always want to improve.’ That’s always stuck with me.”

Leadbitter retired from football last year and was asked if he’d spoken to Keane recently. “I was blown away to be honest, I was on holiday out in Portugal and he picked up the phone and congratulated me on my retirement,” he said.