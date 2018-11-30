League One and Two news LIVE: Championship club joins race for Sunderland star, Bradford City set to confirm new assistant manager Sunderland striker Josh Maja Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up We're just one day away until League One and Two clubs partake in the FA Cup - and we've got it covered. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Jack Ross reveals the Sunderland ace closing in on a first-team spot