League One and Two news LIVE: Sunderland winger nearing return, Portsmouth boss has message for youngsters, Bradford City 'can see light at the end of the tunnel' Sunderland manager Jack Ross There is plenty happening in League One and League Two - and we've got it covered. Tune in throughout the day for all the latest news from the across the two divisions as clubs look ahead to this weekend's matches. Don't forget to refresh! Jack Ross reveals which Sunderland youngster could have been a regular if injury hadn't struck