League One and Two news LIVE: Three Premier League club chasing Sunderland star, Portsmouth suffer blow ahead of this evening's clash with Crawley Josh Maja is being chased by THREE Premier League clubs League One and Two clubs are in Checkatrade Trophy action tonight - and we've got all the pre-match build-up covered. Tune in throughout the day for all the latest news from the across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh! Sunderland dealt fresh injury blow with THREE key players now sidelined