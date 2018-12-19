League One and Two transfer LIVE: Sunderland handed £500k striker boost while promotion rivals Peterborough United re-sign fans favourite Ayr United striker Lawrence Shankland has been linked with a move to Sunderland Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Transfer talks continues to hit the headlines in League One and Two - and we've got it covered. Body - Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Newcastle sell over 2,000 tickets in a day for Sunderland Checkatrade Trophy clash