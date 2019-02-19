League One results: How Sunderland's promotion rivals Portsmouth and Barnsley fared on a big night

Sunderland were handed a boost in the race for promotion - with results swinging in their favour at the top of League One.

In what was a big night in the race for the top two, the Black Cats welcomed Gillingham to the Stadium of Light while rivals Barnsley and Portsmouth were also in action.

And it turned out to be an intriguing evening of action, with Sunderland claiming a fine 4-2 win over the Gills.

But how did their rivals fare? Here's all the other results from League One this evening:

PORTSMOUTH 1-1 BRISTOL ROVERS

Pompey could have solidified third position had they claimed victory against the Gas, but were instead leapfrogged by Sunderland after a stalemate on home soil.

Jonson Clarke-Harris opened the scoring for Bristol - converting a penalty he had won - before a James Clarke own goal brought Portsmouth level in the second half.

It could have been worse for Kenny Jackett's side, too, with Clarke-Harris missing a second spot kick to ensure the spoils were shared.

BARNSLEY 0-0 BURTON ALBION

Second-placed Barnsley are now just four points ahead of Sunderland, having played a game more, after the spoils were shared in this clash.

In a game of few chances, Barnsley saw the best of the opportunities with both Cauley Woodrow and Jacob Brown coming close.

There was to be no breakthrough, though, in a result which keeps the Black Cats within touching distance of the top two.

THE BEST OF THE REST

The rest of the results had little impact on Sunderland's promotion push - but had implications elsewhere in the table.

In a clash matching the drama seen at the Stadium of Light, Accrington claimed a 4-2 win over relegation-threatened Oxford.

Goals from Billy Kee, Sean McConville, Jordan Clark and Middlesbrough loanee Luke Armstrong won it for Stanley, who are unlikely to mount a play-off push.

There was even greater drama to be found at Spotland, where a penalty in the fifth minute of injury time handed AFC Wimbledon a 4-3 win over relegation rivals Rochdale.

Joe Pigott netted a hat-trick for Wimbledon, who are now within five points of safety.