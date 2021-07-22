Lee Johnson delivers Sunderland injury update after fresh concern emerges in York City draw

Gooch was substituted around 20 minutes in the game after feeling some discomfort in his hamstring.

The 25-year-old was quickly replaced by Jack Diamond, with Johnson saying there was no need to take any risks.

Gooch is unlikely to feature against Harrogate Town on Saturday but could return for the final two pre-season friendlies next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland forward Lynden Gooch

"He just felt a little twinge," Johnson said.

"He thinks he'll quite comfortably be back in a week, but obviously we didn't want to take any risks with it."

Sunderland took the lead at the LNER Community Stadium through an excellent Dan Neil goal, and the Black Cats had numerous chances to extend their lead further in a solid first-half display.

Poor set-piece defending let the hosts get back on level terms early in the second half and a Benji Kimpioka penalty miss in the final minutes left the Black Cats forced to settle for a draw.

"First half I thought we were good, we pretty much had total control," Johnson said.

"Second half I was disappointed with.

"You saw probably 85/90% of how we want to play in that first half: high line, winning the ball back early, got in behind five or six times.

"It was a little bit toothless, I thought, not enough numbers in the box and trying to score the perfect goal, which to be fair we then did.

"But I'd have liked to have worked the goalkeeper a little bit more for the dominance we had.

"That's just an attitude thing [to work on]. We've got to get Corry Evans continuing to play forward relentlessly.

"Because if you don't get that two-goal lead, that's what happens. Teams can build up a head of steam, you can make a set piece error like we did night, a refereeing decision etc.

"If you're playing someone like Gillingham, for example, you know you're going to have to defend your box and they can bombard you.

"We've got to get the balance as a team."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.